WYE MILLS, Md. - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 3 vehicle crash and fire near the intersection of Route 50 and Route 404 in Wye Mills.
Details are still currently coming through, but the Sheriff’s Office has reported one of the three vehicles was on fire and fled the scene.
At least one person, the driver of that third vehicle, was said to have been apprehended following the crash.
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office has turned over the investigation to Maryland State Police.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.