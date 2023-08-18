DEWEY BEACH, Del - The Dewey Beach Town Council on Friday approved an amendment to their municipal code to revise curfew times for minors throughout the week.
The Council unanimously voted to change the effective curfew times from 12am Sunday through Thursday/11pm Friday and Saturday to 11pm throughout the week. Those under 17 will now be subject to the 11p.m. curfew 7 days a week.
The Council previously voted to raise the juvenile curfew violation penalty from $100 to $300 in July.
During today's meeting, some residents raised concerns about the lack of curfew violation data to support the earlier curfew throughout the week. The Dewey Beach Police Department, however, has recently partnered with some local businesses to curb reported late-night disturbances to residents.
Council members also cited loitering and large gatherings that drain police resources as to why they are further addressing the curfew.