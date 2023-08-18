DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Delaware State Police are attempting to identify a suspect in a Dewey Beach assault that left a man seriously injured last Sunday.
Police say the attack occurred on August 13th around 1:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Fifer’s Farm Kitchen. The 22-year-old victim was seriously injured with a fractured jaw and nose. He was brought to the hospital for extensive medical treatment, according to police.
State Troopers are currently following leads and ask anyone who witnessed the attack to help them identify the suspect. Those with information can call 302-703-3363, send a Facebook message to the Delaware State Police, or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers.