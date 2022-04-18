DEWEY BEACH, De. - Services crews sifted through the damage at one of the homes damaged by Saturday morning's fire.
Captain Kent Swarts with the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company says it was Dewey Beach Police Officer Jack Kane who was first to respond.
"He got the people out of the main fire building. The fire had already spread when we arrived on location to two other houses along with the main fire building," the Captain said.
Captain Swarts says neighbors also stepped up to help out the fire victims.
"The neighbors come out, the neighbors take the people, they have somewhere to go," he said.
Greg Murphy with Crowley Real Estate says when a fire happens at a rental property, insurance is important for both the owner and the tenant.
"It's an option to add travel insurance to any lease. It costs about 7 percent of the total cost of base rent and that would give them about one million dollars in coverage for accidental things happening," Murphy said.
Murphy says often times when rental properties catch fire, other rental companies will step up to offer temporary housing.
"I think that there are services and people in the community that the outreach of support is amazing and I think in this area you will see a lot of that," he said.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause remains under investigation.