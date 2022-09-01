CRISFIELD, Md. - Main Street in Crisfield was quiet Thursday afternoon.
But every so often, the sounds of hammers on metal were a clue that something big was brewing.
The event is the National Hard Crab Derby, which over 75 years has become a Crisfield institution.
"We've had several generations here that have grown up going to the Crab Derby," said Stevie Ritchey, chairwoman of the Crab Derby. "There are a lot of people that grew up going to it as a kid, they take their kids, their kids take their kids. So at this point I think it's mostly just the fact that it's nostalgic."
In addition to the Derby, the weekend event features food, live music, and craft vendors.
[TAKE :KARENE]
{***KARENE***}
"I am very excited because it's something everybody always talks about around here," said Karene Fisher, visiting Crisfield from Stockton, Md. "You can't say you're from the area if you haven't been here, so yeah, I can't wait to go."
Business owners on Main Street have faced many challenges recently with the pandemic and the resulting economic uncertainty, and events like the Derby have them stoked.
"Business has been slow over the last couple of years," said Tim Howlett, co-owner of Tim & Doris' Country Store. "It got worse this year. COVID was pretty rough, obviously. But when you have events like this, it gives us a shot in the arm because of the slowness that's going on."
The reigning Miss Maryland, Kayla Willing, who was also Miss Crustacean 2020, said the Derby is about so much more than just the events.
"The stories behind it and the stories that people have to share about those events are just so rich in cultural significance," Willing said. "So if you like Maryland, if you like Maryland history, that is all the more reason to come out this evening."
Admission to the Derby is $5 per person. But on Sunday, admission is free if you are wearing an official National Crab Derby 75th Anniversary t-shirt. You can get your shirt at the Crisfield Chamber of Commerce on Main Street, or at the Derby itself.
More information about the Derby can be found here.