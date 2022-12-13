Discussion Of A Juvenile Curfew In Cambridge Remains

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Cambridge City commissioners discussed and were supposed to vote on a pilot plan for a juvenile curfew.
During Monday's city council meeting the proposal of a juvenile curfew had its second reading. Commissioners were to vote to approve or deny the pilot program. But, that wasn't the outcome.
What the ordinance proposed was the curfew would apply to those 15 and younger. Kids would have to be home at 10 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. And 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
What was discussed was the wording of the ordinance during the meeting. Questions were raised, by city leaders, on matters such as how a juvenile should be handled if they were to be caught passed the curfew hours and the age to which the curfew should apply. Commissioners decided the wording be 'cleaned-up' and discussed it at their next meeting on Jan. 9.
Community members, either for or against, spoke during the meeting.
La-Shon Foster has been attending forums and meetings regarding the curfew. She says she cannot agree with any further discussion or the curfew at all.
"I'm very disappointed that our council did not listen to the citizens that have spoken about this. They did not listen to any of the professionals. I'm disappointed that our police think that our police officers should be babysitting children and that they pick them up on the street. I'm disappointed that they want to punish our whole city for the actions of a few," says Foster.
However, Teresa Stafford, who also attended Mayor's forums and meetings, says she is pleased with the idea of a curfew
"I think they made a good move will the curfew. Will solve all of our issues? Absolutely not. But, it's a start in gathering data," says Stafford. Shed added, "I like the amendments that are being proposed. I like the clarity. I'm glad that they did some of it in an open session."
An ongoing discussion for what's best for those in the city.