CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A mural in historic Cambridge painted without permission.
There was a discussion in Cambridge's planning and zoning meeting about the Harriet Tubman mural on Locust St. The project is already underway on the side of a restaurant. That restaurant being Minty's Place. But the city put a halt to it because the painting was never approved.
Owner of Minty's Place. Teresa Lamar and the Historic Preservation Commission both say this was a misunderstanding. "The goal is not to bring confusion and cause the neighbors to feel as though I'm trying to just not follow rules. This isn't to bring more division. God knows we don't need anymore division. We need to bring love. I am here to bring that," says Lamar.
In tonight's meeting the commission discussed whether they would declare the artwork be classified as a mural or a sign. This meaning, with the clarification of it being a mural Lamar could continue the unfinished artwork immediately. Or if classified as a sign, because it contains words not just art, new permits will be required.
Tonight's council decided on the side of the building being classified as a mural. However, the front of the restaurant that states, "Love thy neighbor" will be discussed separately during the next meeting.