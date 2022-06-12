WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Police in Delaware are searching for a man who was disguised as a security worker when he robbed an armored truck and assaulted two employees.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask and a Garda uniform when he robbed one of the company's armored trucks near Wilmington on Friday morning, according to the Delaware State Police.
The Delaware News Journal reports that the man used a stun gun on one of the employees. The woman had minor injuries, police said.
The suspect drove off in the armored truck but later abandoned the vehicle, fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.