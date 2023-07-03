DNR Releases This Seasons Oyster Regulations

TILGMAN ISLAND, Md. - A new season usually comes with questions and worry for watermen as to what the regulations might be.
This season though, the Department of Natural Resources announced the commercial oyster regulations will remain the same as last year, or as they say, the status quo.
Watermen on Tilghman Island say keeping the status quo is a win for them.
They say more restrictions with the bushel limits add up and that only hurts their livelihood.
Nick Hargrove, owner of Wittman Wharf Seafood says, "About a few years ago, they took us down from 15 bushels a day to 12 bushels a day 10 for power dredge. So we were just really hoping that they didn't put another limit on us again that could've brought us down even further."
But how does that hurt them? Hargrove says, "Well basically it adds $40 a bushel and if they cut you off 3 bushels a day, that's a $120 a day for 5 days a week. Out of the course of 6 months, it really adds up."
DNR allowed a public comment period for watermen and conservationists so they could discuss what would be best. They say opinions were in the middle with some hoping for more lax regulations and others hoping for stricter regulations.
DNR says they hope this choice, to remain the same, helps the population of oysters in the bay and the harvest stays balanced. For example, if they see a low population number, they'll adjust the harvest number to go down as well.
Regulations went into effect on July 3. DNR says the season will start Oct. 1 and usually goes until March 31.
Attached are the list of commercial limits. Click here.