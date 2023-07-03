DNR Releases This Seasons Oyster Regulations

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.