DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced Tuesday a sentinel chicken was diagnosed with the West Nile Virus (WNV) – the state’s first 2023 case.
The sample was obtained July 31 from a plant near Wilmington by the DNREC Mosquito Control Section, then tested positive for WNV in the Delaware Public Health Laboratory on Aug. 4.
The mosquito-focused task force gathers weekly blood samples from sentinel chickens across 20 monitoring stations between June and October to gauge the presence of mosquito-borne illnesses.
Only one case of the virus was confirmed in the state last year, according to DNREC, also in a sentinel chicken.
No human cases have been reported in Delaware this year or last, but state officials warn the risk of mosquito-transmitted diseases, including eastern equine encephalitis (EEE), will remain high well into fall.
DNREC also urges horse owners to vaccinate their animals against such viruses, as infections for equines are fatal in 70% to 90% of EEE cases and 30% of WNV cases.
The department says Delawareans can protect themselves with bug spray, lightweight long clothing and by avoiding mosquito-dense areas, especially at dawn and dusk.