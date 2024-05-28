DELAWARE - DNREC is holding a study and survey to help determine the future of outdoor recreation.
Delaware's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Division of Parks and Recreation, say the outdoor recreation study will help them learn more about participation and needs in Delaware. Responses to the survey will be used to determine future plans for outdoor recreation facilities and resources.
DNREC says anyone who has not participated in any outdoor recreation in Delaware recently should still participate in the survey to help them understand interests and obstacles to participation.
According to DNREC, you must be 18 years old or older to answer the survey, but you do NOT need to be a resident of Delaware.
To participate in the Outdoor Recreation Survey, click here.