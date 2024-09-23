DELAWARE - DNREC officials lifted the recreational water advisory due to diminishing reports of medical waste on the coast.
On Sept. 23, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced that it lifted the recreational water advisory that was put in place after medical waste washed ashore, presenting a safety hazard.
DNREC is reminding everyone that municipalities may still have specific restrictions.
DNREC’s environmental hotline may still be contacted at 800-662-8802 if medical waste is observed on state-managed Delaware beaches.