DELAWARE - The Delaware DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy is holding community engagement sessions to gather input on updating the state's Climate Action Plan.
Each county will have a session throughout October and will be held from 4:00pm to 7:00pm.
- KENT COUNTY: Tuesday, October 22, Modern Maturity Center, 1121 Forrest Ave., Dover
- SUSSEX COUNTY: Tuesday, October 29, CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown
- NEW CASTLE COUNTY: Wednesday, October 30, Route 9 Library and Innovation Center, 3022 New Castle Ave., New Castle
DNREC says the sessions will "provide an opportunity for attendees to share their ideas and suggestions with staff on how Delaware should prepare for and address statewide climate change impacts". Participants will be able to engage in a variety of activities, learn about the actions the state has already taken, and give input on their ideas to meet climate change goals. State experts on emissions reduction and resiliency will also be in attendance to answer questions and share their input.
Delaware's Climate Action Plan can be found here.