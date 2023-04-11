KENT COUNTY, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced salt marsh tours hosted by DNREC Aquatic Resources Education Center.
In an announcement, DNREC invited the public to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by touring a tidal salt marsh.
The "Marsh Madness" program, held by the Aquatic Resources Education Center, will reportedly highlight the tidal salt marsh at the Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna on Saturday, Apr. 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.
DNREC says educators from the center, managed by DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, will lead tours for an up-close view of the tidal salt marsh and aquatic life found there. The salt marsh connects to the Delaware Bay through a network of tidal streams where visitors can watch fiddler crabs on the banks during low tide and sometimes see egrets, herons and other species on the marsh.
DNREC encourages visitors to dress for the weather and to bring drinking water, sunscreen, and insect repellent.
For more information or directions to Aquatic Resources Education Center, visit the DNREC events calendar.