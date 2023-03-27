SALISBURY, Md.-- A dog was rescued from a Salisbury apartment fire over the weekend.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, crews responded to a bedroom fire on the second floor of a Fairground Dr. apartment complex just after 5 p.m. Sunday evening.
The fire took crews about a half hour to extinguish.
Officials say one person inside the apartment was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.
Meanwhile, officials say they rescued a dog from an adjacent bedroom and used a special K9 mask to help it breathe normally after being stuck in a smoke-filled room.
According to the Salisbury Career Fire Fighters Local 4246 Facebook page, the dog is alive and is expected to fully recover.
The Red Cross also responded to help those who were displaced.
The State Fire Marshall's office is currently investigating the cause and damages.