DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred yesterday at the Country Club Apartments.
On Wednesday, the police responded to a call reporting a burglary at the Country Club Apartment Complex. Upon arrival, the police noticed the front door of the apartment had been damaged. The investigation revealed that sometime between 11 a.m. and 3:29 p.m., an unknown person forced the front door open, damaged property inside the apartment, and stole an undisclosed amount of items.
The Dover Police Department has no description of the suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com. A cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.