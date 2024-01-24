DOVER, Del. - State leaders and advocates are deepening their understanding of the homelessness crisis, while community members urgently call for action.
An annual initiative known as the Point in Time survey (PIT) got underway Wednesday night.
Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. High 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Areas of dense fog. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: January 25, 2024 @ 1:13 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FOG EXPECTED OVERNIGHT... Areas of fog are expected to reduce visibility to less than one nautical mile overnight. Mariners should exercise extra caution and follow Coast Guard Rules of Conduct for navigating in reduced visibility.
DOVER, Del. - State leaders and advocates are deepening their understanding of the homelessness crisis, while community members urgently call for action.
An annual initiative known as the Point in Time survey (PIT) got underway Wednesday night.
Organized by Housing Alliance Delaware, PIT is typically carried out in January, considered the coldest point of the year when shelter becomes crucial. Teams are deployed across counties, surveying homeless individuals to understand their circumstances. Questions delve into reasons for homelessness, encounters with violence, and the success of reaching out for resources.
In Dover alone, the crisis is escalating, evident during a Tuesday night Council of the Whole Committee meeting. Chief Code Enforcement Officer Eddie Kopp reported over 40 tent encampments in the city.
Public health and safety concerns were raised during public comments, emphasizing the need for immediate solutions.
"We are here talking about the people in the community who need help, who are begging for food, who are loitering on people's property, who are defecating on property," Tracy Palmer said.
Moreover, concerns were raised about the apparent lack of viable solutions. Palmer emphasizes the need to start trying, acknowledging that not everyone may want help, but efforts must be made.
Dover's Safety Advisory and Transportation Committee took action by unanimously voting to form a working group to address the crisis. Mayor Robin Christiansen explained that this group would be all-inclusive and elect its own leadership.
"The city really does not have the financial resources to address the issue that's out of our scope of responsibility, but yet it is our responsibility to our fellow human beings to come up with something," Christiansen explained.
Any potential solution must involve obtaining a more accurate estimate of the number of people dealing with homelessness in Dover and surrounding areas.
Last year's PIT revealed over a thousand people without shelter in the state.
Delaware Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall Long participates in the survey process annually. She anticipates fluctuations in this year's numbers, particularly with special populations like veterans, young women, and adults facing domestic violence.
Advocates highlight mental health, addiction, and unaffordable rent as the leading causes of homelessness in Delaware.
The Point-in-Time survey final numbers are expected to be released in April.