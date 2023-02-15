DOVER, Del.-A Dover man is facing multiple charges after a burglary at a Food Lion Wednesday morning.
Dover Police say they received the call about the incident at the store on Forrest Avenue around 2 a.m. Officers responded, however the suspect was gone before they arrived. Officer confirmed the suspect had broken into the store by shattering a glass door and that he removed an undisclosed amount of tobacco products from the store. They were able to get a description of the suspect, later determined to be Terrance Jones, 54, through surveillance.
Jones was taken into custody around 3:42 a.m. without incident. Police say he was wearing the exact clothing from the burglary and was in possession of tobacco products. Jones was transported to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned.
Jones was released on $3,000 unsecured bail on the following charges:
-Burglary Third Degree
-Possession of Burglar Tools
-Theft Under $1500
-Criminal Mischief $1000 but less than $5,000
Jones was committed to SCI on an outstanding capias.