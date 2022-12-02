REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.-A Dover man has been arrested for multiple charges after an investigation began early Friday morning.
Delaware State Police say at around 3:14 a.m., troopers responded to the 19000 block of Norwood Street in Rehoboth regarding a man who was attempting to burglarize a home. That man, later identified as Matthew Jester, had allegedly tried to force his way into the home and threatened a resident with a large knife.
Police say they arrived and tried to contact Jester while he was seated in his pickup truck, but Jester fled the area, nearly hitting a trooper standing nearby. Jester continued speeding north onto Coastal Highway, allegedly committing numerous traffic violations while troopers chased him into the Milton area.
The car eventually stopped on Union Street Extension near Williams Farm Road after a Milton police officer successfully deployed a tire deflation device. Jester was removed from the car and taken into custody after allegedly physically struggling with officers.
Police say a search of Jester's car led to the discovery of a large fixed-blade knife and drug paraphernalia.
Jester was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Attempted Burglary First Degree (Felony)
- 6th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Criminal Solicitation Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Over $5,000 (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest with Force or Violence (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
- Numerous traffic offenses
Jester was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an $81,700 cash bond.