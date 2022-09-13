DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a 36-year-old Dover man for his fifth offense DUI following a traffic stop.
Police said that shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a trooper on patrol observed a BMW 535i traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on North Dupont Highway at the intersection with Dyke Branch Road. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the sedan and contacted the operator and sole occupant, identified as Antholyn Vaquiz.
Police said the trooper detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Vaquiz’s breath, and a DUI investigation ensued. Vaquiz was subsequently taken into custody at the scene without incident. Police said a search of Vaquiz led to the discovery of approximately 1.88 grams of marijuana, and a computer check of Vaquiz revealed that he had four prior convictions for DUI.
Vaquiz was transported to Troop 9 and charged with the following offenses:
- Fifth offense DUI (felony)
- Possession of marijuana
- Numerous traffic offenses
Vaquiz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #7 and released after posting $10,654 secured bond.