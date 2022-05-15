DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for attempted robbery at a Dollar General Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police say just after 4 p.m., troopers were called to the Dollar General at 250 Gateway South Blvd., for an attempted robbery. A witness told police that a man, later identified as 25-year-old Da’Jour Deshields, entered the store and approached the employee at the cash register with a shopping bag and a toy gun. He pointed the toy gun at the employee demanding money. When the employee refused, Deshields went behind the counter and pointed the toy gun at a second employee. When the second employee refused, Deshields started to fight the employee, causing the employee to fall to the ground. Deshields hit the employee in the body before running out of the store.
Through an investigation the toy gun was recovered and Dover Police were able to catch Deshields. He was taken to Troop 3 and charged with:
- Attempted Robbery (Felony)
- Offensive Touching
Da’Jour was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institute on a $3100 secured bond.