Dover Man Arrested For Burglary

DOVER, Del. - State Police arrested a man on burglary and theft charges Sunday afternoon.
Delaware State Police say the arrested 32-year-old Carlos Vazquez of Dover for an incident on Sept. 3. Troopers say they were called to a home on North Little Creek Road around 3:53 p.m. for a burglary.
Troopers say Vazquez entered the home uninvited and stole the victim's wallet containing an ID, a debit card, cash, two cell phones, and a pair of Apple AirPods, before fleeing. The 38-year-old woman's son and daughter-in-law were reportedly inside the home during the incident, and were able to identify Vazquez as a member of their community.
The Apple AirPods were later recovered at Vazquez's residence, according to state police. Vazquez was taken into custody by the trooper without incident. He was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Burglary 1st Degree of Occupied Dwelling (Felony)
- Theft Under $1500
Vazquez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the Sussex Correction Institution on a $11,000 secured bond.