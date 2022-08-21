DOVER, Del.- A Dover man is facing rape and related charges for having a sexual relationship with a minor, authorities said.
Dover police said Norman Merritt, 33, had a relationship with a minor between Dec. 24, 2021 and July 13, 2022. On Aug. 15, detectives were contacted by a member of the child's family after the child told them of the incident.
Police said an interview with the child helped investigators determine that Merritt had performed sexual acts with the child at least two times at a Dover home. The location is being withheld for protection of the child.
Merritt turned himself in to Dover Police on Aug. 17.
Merritt was committed to SCI on $363,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Rape Second Degree (2x)
- Rape Third Degree (4x)
- Unlawful Sexual Contact Second
If you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.