DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested for rape after having a sexual relationship with a minor.
Dover Police say Norman Merritt, 33, had a relationship with a minor between December 24, 2021 and July 13, 2022. On August 15, detectives were contacted by a member of the child's family after the child told them of the incident.
During an interview with child, police determined that Merritt had performed sexual acts with the child at least two times at a Dover home. The location is being withheld for protection of the child.
Merritt turned himself in to Dover Police on August 17.
Merritt was committed to SCI on $363,000 cash bail on the following charges:
- Rape Second Degree (2x)
- Rape Third Degree (4x)
- Unlawful Sexual Contact Second
