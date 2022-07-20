DOVER, Del. - Dover police have arrested a 51-year-old man for a third offense DUI and related charges after he crashed his truck into a house.
Police said that on Monday night officers responded to the 200 block of West Division Street after Angelo Albarran struck a curb, utility pole, and a home while operating a GMC Sierra.
Albarran was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. Police said officers obtained a blood search warrant after Albarran showed signs of intoxication.
Upon release from the hospital, Albarran was committed charged with third offense DUI and multiple traffic offenses and ordered held on a $5,600 secured bond.