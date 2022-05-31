DOVER, Del.- Police arrested a Dover man for a third offense DUI and related charges following accusations that he was driving while drunk on Sunday monring.
Dover police said officers stopped Jonathan Cannon, 39, in the area of Kings Highway and Park Drive shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday for a traffic violation. Police said that during the traffic stop, officers detected signs of intoxication and performed field sobriety tests that indicated Cannon was driving while drunk.
Cannon was arrested and charged with failure to remain in single lane, third offense DUI, and additional motor vehicles violations. He was then released on a $2,502 unsecured bond.