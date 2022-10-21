DOVER, Del. - Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left a 19-year-old Dover woman injured in Simon Circle on Sept. 5.
Police say, Syncere Friends, 23, of Dover, DE has been arrested in Atlanta, Georgia by the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force.
Through the investigation, Friends was found as a suspect and Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest. On Oct. 20 at 6:00 a.m., members of the United States Marshals Southeast Regional Task Force contacted Friends at a home in the 900 block of Washington Place SW Atlanta, GA.
Friends was taken into custody without incident and is awaiting extradition to Delaware where he will be formally charged with Assault First Degree, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Reckless Endangering, and Violation of Probation.