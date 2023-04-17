DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department has arrested a man on weapons and assault charges after a Friday night altercation involving a knife on South State Street.
Police were initially dispatched on Friday to South State Street for reports of an unknown altercation. There, police found a 53-year-old male victim with a laceration on his upper body inflicted during the altercation. The ensuing investigation revealed the suspect was still nearby. The suspect, identified as Sean Lucas, 46, was subsequently located and taken into custody. Lucas was reportedly in possession of a knife when arrested.
The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.
Lucas was taken to Dover Police for processing and arraignment. He was then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $122,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Assault First Degree
-Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon