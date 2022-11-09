NEWARK, Del. - New Castle County Police on Tuesday arrested a 32-year-old Dover man accusing of opening fire on an occupied home.
Police said that on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 27, officers responded to a report of a home on Renee Court in Newark that had been struck by gunfire. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered that the occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Detectives from the New Castle County Division of Police assumed the investigation and were able to identify a potential suspect as 32-year-old Taheem Lawrence. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, officers located Lawrence, along with his gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Lawrence was taken into custody without incident and transported to New Castle County Police headquarters. A search warrant was obtained for his Jeep and while searching the vehicle, officers located a black 9mm handgun, police said.
Lawrence was charged with one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one felony count of carrying a concealed deadly weapon, two felony counts of first-degree reckless endangering, and one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief under $1,000. He was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11 and held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on $68,500 cash bail.