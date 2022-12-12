FELTON,Del.- A Dover man was taken into custody Saturday after a welfare check in Felton.
Just after 7 a.m., Felton Police say they were dispatched to the 100 block of Lott Court in the Hidden Pond Development for a check on the welfare call. They say it was reported there were several 911 hang up calls coming from a home in that area. Police got to the scene and met a man identified as 32 year-old Lewis L. Harrell.
Investigation revealed Harrell had an active warrant for his arrest out of Dover Police Department from a domestic dispute he was involved in earlier in the day. Harrell was taken into custody without incident and transported to Dover PD for processing.