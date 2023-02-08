DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was arrested on drug and weapons charges Tuesday.
Police say that 18-year-old Khalil Smith was contacted by an officer at business on Fulton Street for having several warrants for his arrests.
As Smith was arrested, he was found to be in possession of a loaded Glock 9mm handgun with an extended magazine, nearly four grams of crack cocaine and 11 bags of heroin, police say.
Smith was transported to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned.
Smith was committed to SCI on $34,200 secured bail on the following charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited(3x)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Substance(2x-Crack Cocaine/Heroin)