DOVER, Del.- A Dover man has been arrested on felony shoplifting charges. Police are still looking for his alleged accomplice.
On December 15, Delaware State Police say troopers responded to the Walmart at 36 Jerome Drive regarding a shoplifting that had occurred earlier in the day. They say they learned Plummer had left the store through an emergency exit without paying for a cart full of items.
Police say a similar incident had also occurred on December 12, when Plummer also left with a cart full of items, this time accompanied by a woman, later identified as Angela Hoffman of Dover.
On December 19, troopers again responded to the Walmart for a reported shoplifting. They say they discovered that Plummer had, again, tried to push a cart full of items out of the store's emergency exit but was apprehended by loss prevention.
Plummer was taken into custody and police say, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Hoffman had been accompanying Plummer this time as well, according to police, but fled the scene prior to their arrival.
Plummer was transported to Troop 9, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Shoplifting Over $1,500 (Felony)
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
Plummer was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 2 and was released on his own recognizance.
Angela Hoffman is currently wanted on felony charges of Shoplifting Over $1,500 and Conspiracy Second Degree. Troopers are asking anyone who has information regarding Hoffman’s whereabouts to contact Trooper First Class N. Valenti of Delaware State Police Troop 9 at 302-378-5749, or by calling 9-1-1.