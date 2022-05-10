DOVER, Del.- A Dover man is behind bars following accusations that he broke into a home while armed with a handgun.
Dover police said that at around 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a home on the 800 Block of South State Street after a resident heard glass break and observed 30-year-old Allen Durham on the enclosed front porch. Officers arrived and took Durham into custody without incident. Police said officers located a handgun on the sidewalk leading up to the front door of the home and a loaded magazine concealed in a chair that Durham was sitting in when taken into custody.
Durham was committed to SCI on a $90,000 cash bond on the following offenses:
-Burglary 1st Degree
-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited
-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony
-Criminal Mischief