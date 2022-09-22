DOVER, Del. - A Dover man has been arrested on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop.
According to Dover police, a patrol officer saw Leroy Fleming, 39, driving in the area of West Division and South New streets Wednesday afternoon while using a cellphone. The officer stopped Fleming and detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle.
A search was conducted and officers found 200 grams of marijuana and a stolen .357 revolver, police said. Fleming was taken into custody without incident.
Fleming was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to SCI on $108,000 cash bail on the following charges:
-Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
-Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon
-Possession of a Stolen Firearm
-Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
-Possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 1 quantity
-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
-Operating a vehicle while using a cellular phone
-Failure to have insurance identification in possession