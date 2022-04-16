DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was shot in both legs following a shooting in front Irish Mike's early Saturday morning.
The Dover Police Department says the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on the sidewalk in front of Irish Mike's on W. Loockerman St. When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man in front of Citizen's Bank with a gunshot wound to both of his upper legs. Officers rendered aid to the man until medical services arrived and he was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus.
Officers then found a trail of blood from the front sidewalk of Irish Mike's to where the man was found in front of Citizen's Bank. Video surveillance shows a large disorderly crowd on South Bradford St. just north of W. Loockerman St. around 12:47 am. A few moments later, the crowd dispersed quickly.
Then around 12:54 a.m., there was a small group of people in front of Irish Mike's that quickly dispersed, which police say may have been a result of shots being fired. During this incident, the 29-year-old man is seen running away in the direction of Citizen's Bank where he was found by officers.
If you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.