MAGNOLIA, Del.- A Dover man was shot leaving a party in the Magnolia area early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police say that a 37-year-old man was leaving a party on the 100 block of Orange St., just before 1:30 a.m., when he was shot in his lower extremity by an unknown person.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
Police say when they arrived, several cars and pedestrians were leaving the area.
There is no description of the suspect. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate this case. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact Detective P. Campbell by calling 302-698-8504. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.