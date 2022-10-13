DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured.
Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
Stevens was located inside a vehicle on the 200 block of Presidents Drive in Dover shortly before midnight. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit conducted a traffic stop on Stevens at which time he took off in the vehicle. Stevens struck a light pole at the north east corner of Bay Road and Presidents Drive and continued northbound on Bay Road, leading police on a vehicle pursuit.
Police said the pursuit ended at Whiteoak Road and North Dupont Highway when Stevens failed to negotiate a right turn, striking another vehicle that was stopped on Whiteoak Road waiting for the light. Police said that after the crash, Stevens got out of the vehicle and ran away. A perimeter was set up and K-9 track was conducted, however Stevens was not located at this time.
As a result of the crash, a 31-year-old Dover woman was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
A search of Stevens’ vehicle yielded a purple and silver Smith & Wesson .380 Caliber handgun, according to police.
Stevens is currently wanted for the following charges:
- Two counts of possession of a firearm by person prohibited
- Carrying a concealed deadly weapon
- Disregarding a police officer signal
- Resisting arrest
- Third-degree vehicular assault
- Leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury
- Failure to provide information as collision scene resulting in property damage
- Multiple traffic charges
Anyone with information on Stevens' whereabouts should call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.