DOVER, Del. - A motorcycle crash in Dover over the weekend has left a New Jersey man seriously injured.
The Dover Police Department are investigating the crash that occurred Sunday evening just before 7 p.m. in the area of North Governors Avenue and Cecil Street. According to police, a motorcyclist, 45, of Newark, NJ, was traveling northbound on North Governors Avenue towards Cecil Street. At the same time, a 2020 Dodge Durango operated by a 68-year-old Dover man attempted to turn from Cecil Street onto North Governors Avenue. The vehicle turned into the path of the motorcyclist, causing a collision and ejecting the victim from the motorcycle.
Officers found the victim at the scene with serious injuries. He was initially transported to a nearby hospital, but was later airlifted to a New Castle County hospital for further treatment.
The crash is under investigation and there have not been any charges filed at this time