DOVER, Del.- Neighbors in Dover are mourning the loss of 57 year old Gowens Williams, who Dover Police say was killed by a fire early morning on Wednesday on the corner of Loockerman Street. 7 others transported to a hospital, most being treated for smoke inhalation. Resident of the building Corey Derry says Williams was like a mentor to him.
“That man would make you smile. Laughed at the smallest thing. Pops was a good guy. If you needed your vehicle worked on them. If you needed help, he was there," said Williams.
James Owens is also missing Williams.
"He was pops. He was everybody pop. He was the grandfather that adopted everyone around him. He was everybody grandfather," said Williams.
Derry says Gowens was like a grandfather to his great niece Seneca Seth.
"My great niece loves seeing him. When I come from the bus from picking her up, I pick her up from the bus stop, she sees her uncle James and she see's pop. He says hi, asks her how her day is going," said Derry.
Seneca says it was the best part of her day.
“Well he was sweet when I got off from school when my uncle gets my off of school and he wants to give me a hug and I saw 'hi pops!' and then I give him a hug then we tell jokes together and have fun,” said Seth. “He actually is the best pops ever”.
The Downtown Dover Partnership has created a fund to donate to neighbors and businesses who have been displaced by the fire, the link can be found here. The Dover Police, Fire Departments and the City of Dover Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire which as of Wednesday evening has not been determined.