DOVER, Del.- Two Dover men are facing firearms and drug charges following their arrests on Tuesday evening.
Police said that at around 6 p.m. Tuesday, officers were conducting surveillance on the 800 block of East Loockerman Street for a drug and firearm investigation when they observed Elijah Simmons, 19, walk out of a home and conduct a drug transaction with Jailen Parker, 18. Parker was stopped in his vehicle in the area of North DuPont Highway and Rustic Lane following the transaction. Police said that during the stop, Parker was found to be in possession of 115.9 grams of marijuana and a handgun.
Officers then obtained a search warrant for the home on the 800 block of East Loockerman Street. Police said that during the search warrant, Simmons was taken into custody and the following items were located:
- Two handguns
- 69 ounces of Promethazine
- 584.3 grams of marijuana
- Ammunition
Simmons was released on a $6,000 unsecured bond on the following offenses:
- Possession of firearm by person prohibited-
- Two counts possession controlled substance
- Carry concealed deadly weapon
- Possession of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
Simmons was committed to SCI on a $68,500 cash bond on the following offenses:
- Possession of firearm during commission of felony
- Possession of firearm by person prohibited
- Two counts possession controlled substance
- Possession of untraceable firearm
- Possession with intent to deliver Promethazine
- Possession with intent to deliver marijuana
- Possession of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia
Simmons was also wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department for forgery/fraudulent checks.