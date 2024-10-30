DOVER, DE– Dover Police asked the public to stay clear of the 100 block of Holmes Street amid an increased police presence Wednesday morning due to an apparent standoff.
The Special Operations Response Team and assisting units responded around 6 a.m.
Just after 11 a.m., WBOC crews on the scene reported that numerous hostages were safely released from the home. One suspect has turned himself in to authorities and is in police custody.
Neighbors say the situation began around 1:40 a.m. on October 30th.
This is a developing story. WBOC will provide updates as more information becomes available.