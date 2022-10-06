DOVER, Del. - Dover police are looking for a suspect who broke into a city liquor store and stole alcohol, cash, and other items.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday, a male suspect broke a glass window of Happy 13 Liquors at 262 South DuPont Highway, and entered the business. While inside, the suspect took tobacco products, alcohol, and an undisclosed amount of money. After obtaining the property from the business the suspect ran away.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.