DOVER, Del - Dover police are investigating a murder that occurred early
According to Dover Police, just after 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 100 block of South Bradford Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 29-year-old man, with a gun shot wound to his lower body. The man was taken by ambulance to Bayhealth Kent Campus, where he later died due to his injuries. Identification of the man is pending notification to the next of kin.
There is currently no suspect information available.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.