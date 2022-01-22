DOVER, Del.- Dover Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Friday night at Kent Liquor Mart.
A 23-year-old, employee told police that at 9:56 p.m., three black men entered the business wearing dark clothing, gloves, and masks. All three were armed with handguns and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and liquor bottles before fleeing on foot to a nearby car.
The employee was not injured during the incident.
If you wish to provide information on this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestoppersweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.