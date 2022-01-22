Weather Alert

...ICY CONDITIONS THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... Accumulating snow ended several hours ago across south central, eastern, and southeast Virginia as well as most of the Lower Eastern Shore and northeast North Carolina. Temperatures will quickly fall into the teens in most areas tonight and it will stay below freezing until mid to late Sunday morning. Motorists will need to be alert for slick spots and patches of black ice, especially on untreated surfaces, bridges, and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.