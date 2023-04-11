Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER WEDNESDAY ACROSS THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE... On Wednesday, westerly winds increase to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, along with afternoon relative humidity values dropping to 28 to 35 percent. This will lead to another period with elevated fire danger on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon. Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.