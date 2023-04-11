DOVER, Del.-The Dover Police Department says it is investigating a reported burglary that occurred overnight Friday on Eiger Court.
Police say at 9:42 Saturday morning, they received a call for a burglary at a residence in the area. Investigators say between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday, a suspect entered an unsecured garage door and entered the home. While inside, police say the suspect removed several items belonging to the victim and fled on foot. Police say the homeowners were sleeping upstairs when the incident occurred.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.