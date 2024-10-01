DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is actively investigating a shooting Monday that claimed the life of one man.
Police say they were first called to South Governors Avenue on September 30th just after 3:45 p.m. on reports of shots fired. There, investigators found the 50-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a nearby hospital before being airlifted to Christiana Hospital for additional treatment. Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his wounds.
Police have not yet publicly identified the victim pending the notification of his family.
The Dover Police Department says there are no other leads at this time and ask anyone with information to call them at 302-736-7130.