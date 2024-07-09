DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a PNC Bank robbery Tuesday morning.
According to police, a suspect entered the bank on Loockerman Plaza just before 11:15 a.m. on July 9th and wrote a message on a deposit slip demanding money. Police say the suspect then gave the message to a teller and the teller handed the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect then fled with the money and the note..
Investigators say the suspect is described as a light-skinned man, about 5’10”, in a white shirt, dark shorts, wearing a dark hat and a cloth surgical mask.
Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130. Police say surveillance footage was not immediately available.