DOVER, DE - The Dover Police department is seeking information on a shooting on Slaughter Street last night that damaged a home.
Police say they were called to the area of Simon Circle on reports of shots fired just before 10:30 p.m. on February 19th. Upon arrival, officers found several shell casings on Slaughter Street and a home that had been damaged by gunfire. No one was home at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported, according to police.
The Dover Police Department says there are currently no leads and ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.