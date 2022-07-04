DOVER, Md.-The Dover Police Department is alerting residents and drivers about a string of thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai Elantras and Sonatas.
According to police, in the past 7-10 days, Dover Police has investigated at least 5 incidents of attempted or successful theft of the makes and models-specifically 2015-2017 models. The suspects are using a 'hot wiring' method to steal the vehicles.
Two vehicles were locked by the owners prior to the theft, but the majority of the vehicles were left unsecured. Incidents have occurred at all times of the day, to include daylight hours.
Dover Police is asking anyone with information on the thefts to contact the department.