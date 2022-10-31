DOVER, Del. - The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that happened at a home early Monday morning.
According to police, a woman was asleep in the home in the 100 block of Old Forge Drive and woke shortly before 3:30 am to a man standing in her bedroom doorway. Police said she alerted her husband who called 911 and left the home with his wife and children to wait for police.
When police arrived they searched the house for the suspect but were unable to find him. It was later determined two laptops and a cell phone had been taken from the home.
The suspect is described as a tall, slim man who was wearing all black at the time. Anyone with information that might help with the investigation is encouraged to contact Dover Police.